Shreyas Iyer gets conditional clearance, likely to return in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shreyas Iyer gets conditional clearance, likely to return in Vijay Hazare Trophy

ANI
Updated At : 03:45 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): India's star batter Shreyas Iyer has been given conditional clearance by the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as he continues his recovery from a spleen injury sustained during India's tour of Australia in October 2025.

Iyer could return to action in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), as per ESPNcricinfo.

He has been cleared to turn out for Mumbai in the VHT. Iyer is expected to feature in the sixth round of fixtures on January 6 in Jaipur, where Mumbai face Himachal Pradesh.

Iyer spent ten days at the CoE completing the final phase of his rehabilitation. As part of the return-to-play process, he participated in a practice match on January 2, batting without pain and completing all pre- and post-match drills with no signs of discomfort.

During Iyer's absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad occupied the No. 4 spot in the ODI series against South Africa last year and went on to score his maiden century in the format.

India's ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series will also be announced on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the BCCI secretary confirmed that the Indian Cricket Selection Committee for the Senior Men's team will hold a meeting on Saturday and then announce the team for the India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series, starting on January 11 in Vadodara.

"As you know, from the 11th of January, India is going to play New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, and today we have a meeting with the selectors, and in the afternoon we are going to announce the squad for the New Zealand series who will be representing the country," Devajit Saikia told ANI.

The last official update on his fitness was on November 28, when Morne Morkel, the India bowling coach, had confirmed that Iyer had "started his rehab". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

