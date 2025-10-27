DT
Shreyas Iyer hospitalised following injury during Sydney ODI, BCCI team monitoring his condition: Sources

Shreyas Iyer hospitalised following injury during Sydney ODI, BCCI team monitoring his condition: Sources

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:05 PM Oct 27, 2025 IST
By Vipul Kashyap

Sydney [Australia], October 27 (ANI): India batter Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to hospital following a injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, as per sources.

During the third ODI against Australia, the vice-captain Iyer took a fantastic diving catch, while running from backward point to dismiss a dangerous Alex Carey on a Harshit Rana delivery. However, as he dived, he landed awkwardly on his elbows and ribs, basically his left side. After taking the catch, he was in extreme pain, clutching his ribs as he was taken back to the pavillion by the medical staff.

As per sources, a medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is monitoring his condition. Also, his parents are going to Australia to meet him, and the visa is in process.

During the series, Shreyas scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI, during which he stitched a century stand with Rohit Sharma.

Fans would hope that Iyer makes a quick recovery, as he is one of the backbones of the Indian middle order along with KL Rahul and Axar Patel. This year, in 11 matches and 10 innings, he has scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60, striking at 89.53, with five fifties and a best score of 79.

This also includes an ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign, during which he scored 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, with two fifties, finishing as India's top run-getter and overall second-highest.

He is one of India's premier batters, with 2,917 runs in 73 ODIs and 67 innings at an average of 47.81, including five centuries and 23 fifties and a best score of 128*.

The injury puts his participation in South Africa ODIs at home, starting from November 30, under serious jeopardy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

