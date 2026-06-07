India's T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer on Sunday said he has always loved facing challenges growing up and the new responsibility of leading the country in the shortest format doesn't mean he has to change his personality.

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The 31-year-old Iyer was on Saturday named the captain of the Indian T20I side, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who had led the national team to the T20 World Cup title in March.

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Iyer said he would want to remain the same person who grew up in a challenging cricket environment in Mumbai.

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"I don't have to change my personality. I have to be the same person I was before, and not try to be someone else or be under someone's shadow," Iyer said at an event here.

"I obviously loved challenges growing up, especially being from Mumbai, where cricket is pretty big and competition is high. Every other kid on the street they want to represent Mumbai."

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He said his mindset was always about winning against everyone that he challenged.

"My mindset was always about winning against everyone that I challenged, so whether it's about learning or winning, that is secondary, but the more fun you have growing up, the more competitive nature you have, especially while you play cricket or any other sport in general," said Iyer.

"I think that takes you to another level and you want to take that sort of responsibility (and) even when I've got this job right now, or a responsibility as a captain., It's a great challenge at the same time," he said.

Meanwhile, former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said Iyer has earned the role of national team captaincy.

Iyer, who is set to lead India in Ireland for two T20Is as his first assignment as skipper, had played the last of his 51 T20Is in December 2023 before losing his spot.

The right-handed batter comes into the side and the middle order as a like-for-like replacement of former skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who was also dropped from the Indian squad.

"Shreyas has done well; he has earned it. I would not say that the removal of Suryakumar Yadav is unfair. The selectors have made a decision," Ganguly said.