DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Shreyas Iyer secures ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2025

Shreyas Iyer secures ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2025

Iyer emerged as the top run-scorer for India with 243 runs, contributing significantly to India's success in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and Pakistan. Iyer's receipt of this award signified that India has claimed it consecutively, with Shubman Gill winning the accolade for February.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 PM Apr 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] April 15 ANI): Indian batter Shreyas Iyer achieved the accolade of the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2025, surpassing competitors Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand, as per a report from ICC.

Iyer emerged as the top run-scorer for India with 243 runs, contributing significantly to India's success in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and Pakistan. Iyer's receipt of this award signified that India has claimed it consecutively, with Shubman Gill winning the accolade for February.

Iyer played an integral part in India's 2025 Champions Trophy journey, serving an important function in the middle-order. His exceptional stroke-play helped India navigate the middle overs, and his ability to stabilize the innings while establishing important partnerships was crucial in leading his team to a triumphant campaign.

Advertisement

Iyer expressed his gratitude and honour for being named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. He highlighted the significance of the award, especially in a month when India won the ICC Champions Trophy. He credited his teammates, coaches, and support staff for their contributions to his success.

"I'm truly honoured to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy -- a moment I will cherish forever. Being able to contribute to India's success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief," Shreyas Iyer said as per ICC.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old amassed 172 runs in three matches during March, maintaining an average of 57. 33, with a moderate strike rate of 77. 47, which featured some impressive innings. Iyer was the second-highest run-scorer of the Champions Trophy 2025, only 20 runs behind Rachin Ravindra. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper