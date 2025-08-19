"Shreyas Iyer will be part of leadership group too": Irfan Pathan backs batter after Asia Cup snub

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Following a fiery Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the bat and the Asia Cup coming ahead in T20 format, there were speculations over whether Shreyas Iyer would return to the shortest format. However, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee chose not to include the stylish batter in the squad.

Despite the omission, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed strong faith in Iyer's future in T20 cricket, backing him not just as a player but also said that he will be part of the leadership group in the days to come.

Taking to his official X handle, Pathan wrote, "There is no doubt in my mind that @ShreyasIyer15 will not only be in the T20 side but he will be part of the leadership group too. Patience is the key for him at the moment."

Iyer, who has been a key presence in India's middle order across formats, has faced challenges with form and fitness earlier.

Shreyas Iyer, since the last T20 World Cup win, has played 26 matches and scored 949 runs, with an average of 49.94, at a strike rate of 179.73, and a century and seven fifties. His best score is 130 not out.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

