Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a marquee showdown between India's white-ball stars, Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Mumbai Falcons edged out Suryakumar Yadav's Triumphs Knights Mumbai North East by four wickets in a tense T20 Mumbai League 2025 Season 3 encounter at Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Advertisement

Put in to bat, the Knights struggled on a pitch offering seam movement, managing 145/5. After a shaky start and Suryakumar's early dismissal for 1 by Kartik Mishra, opener Siddhant Adhatrao held firm with a gritty half-century. He shared a 46-run stand with Suryash Shedge before falling to Nikhil Giri. Suryash (49* off 21) and Makarand Patil (13*) added a late flourish, stitching an unbeaten 33-run partnership in the final overs.

The Falcons' reply began on a shaky note with Hitesh Kadam removing Ishan Mulchandani and Shreyanssh Rai off successive balls. But Iyer (13) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi steadied the innings with a 54-run stand before Iyer was trapped LBW by Parikshit Valsangkar.

Advertisement

Vinayak Bhoir (33) and Akash Parkar (30) then took control with a 56-run partnership that brought the Falcons within striking distance. Though Bhoir perished while accelerating, Parkar and Kush Kariya held their nerve to see the Falcons home with four balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Bandra Blasters held their nerve to clinch a thrilling one-run win over Aakash Tigers in the opening match of Day 3 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Led by a sharp spell from pacer Dhanit Raut (4/29), the Blasters overcame a gritty chase anchored by veteran opener Jay Bista's half-century.

Advertisement

Chasing a modest 154, Aakash Tigers were rocked early, losing their top four for just 20 runs. However, opener Jay Bista staged a spirited fightback with a brisk 48-ball 55, featuring four fours and two sixes, to revive hopes. But once Dhanit Raut dismissed the in-form batter, the Tigers struggled to keep up with the required rate and eventually fell short, finishing at 152/8.

Earlier, put in to bat, Bandra Blasters recovered from a shaky start to post a competitive total of 153. Om Keshkamat anchored the innings with a top score of 40, while Dhrumil Matkar chipped in with a valuable 33. For the Tigers, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani was the standout performer, picking up 3/12 in a tidy spell. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)