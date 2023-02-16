Shreyas Iyer’s return to side depends on a test

New Delhi, February 15

Shreyas Iyer would “walk back” into the playing XI if he could take the load of a five-day Test as he deserves a spot in the side after playing some under-pressure knocks recently, head coach Rahul Dravid said today.

Iyer had sustained a lower back injury during the white-ball series against Sri Lanka last month and had to undergo a one-month rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy. He also missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

“It is always good to have somebody back from injury. We never like to lose people to injuries and it is never nice for a team, nice for that individual and glad that he (Iyer) is fit. We will take a call after a couple of training sessions,” Dravid said.

Dravid and the team’s medical support staff will assess Iyer’s match fitness after the second and final training session tomorrow.

“Today, he has done some training. We will again assess it tomorrow as well when he comes in for a light hit and see how he feels,” the head coach said. “But certainly, if he is ready to take the load of a five-day Test match, then without doubt, with his performances in the past, he will walk straight into the side.”

All praise for Pujara

With Cheteshwar Pujara reaching 100 Tests, Dravid said the milestone was a testament of the batter’s longevity.

“It is a big achievement for any player. Yes, you need talent but you need a lot of other things. It’s a reflection of your longevity, your fitness, your resilience and ability to handle success and failure,” Dravid said. “When you play 100 games, it is not possible that you haven’t seen ups and downs. To play 100 Tests, you need a minimum of 10 years and he has played for 13-14 years. It is a tribute to his skill and he is a very popular player in the team. We are all so happy that he has got this opportunity to play 100 Tests.” — Agencies