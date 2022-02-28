Shreyas Iyer's whitewash

Dharamsala, February 27

Shreyas Iyer scored a third unbeaten T20I half-century as a India, fielding a team full of reserves, crushed Sri Lanka by six wickets to whitewash them 3-0 in the three-match T20I series here tonight. Iyer smashed an unbeaten 73 off 45 balls — following his unbeaten knocks of 57 and 74 in the previous two games — to anchor the chase of Sri Lanka’s 146. Iyer smashed nine fours and one six as victory was achieved with 19 balls left.

Deepak Hooda (21 off 16 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (22 not out off 15 balls) provided support to Iyer after captain Rohit Sharma followed his 1 in the second T20I with a 5 tonight. Rohit, who lasted nine balls, was done in by the extra bounce on the pitch — as he tried to strike a length ball from Dushmantha Chameera over mid-off, the impact was high on his bat due to the pace and the ball went up high for Chamika Karunaratne to complete the catch. Sanju Samson hit three fours in his 18 before being removed by Karunaratne, but at the other end No. 3 Iyer took control of the situation.

Top-class bowling

Earlier, Avesh Khan made amends for a forgettable debut as his scorching opening spell alongside Mohammed Siraj helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 146/5. Captain Rohit, who became the most capped T20I player in the world with his 125th appearance for India, would be delighted with the performance of the reserves on a track that had pace and bounce.

Even the two wrist-spinners, Ravi Bishnoi (4-0-32-1) and Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-25-0), did well to bottle up Sri Lankan batters on a chilly night.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was once again his team’s saviour with an unbeaten 74 off 38 balls, with hit nine fours and two sixes.

Avesh, who picked up two wickets for 23 in four overs, and Siraj (1/22) had dismantled the Lankan top-order with pace and bounce, reducing the visitors to 11/3 in the fourth over. There was no coming back from there.

Siraj got Danushka Gunathilaka for a duck, hurrying the batsman with a short ball which he tried to pull but only dragged back into the stumps.

Avesh, who went for 40-odd runs on debut in Kolkata, bowled much fuller today and sent back Pathum Nissanka (1) and Charith Asalanka (4), hitting the bat faster than the batters expected.

With vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and first-choice wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal rested, the reserves rose to the challenge.

Rohit Sharma is spoilt for choice as he and coach Rahul Dravid are building a set-up in which they would have multiple options for each and every position. The one missing link in the T20I squad is the absence of a good off-spinner, with the team management unlikely to go back to Ravichandran Ashwin for the T20 World Cup in Australia. — Agencies