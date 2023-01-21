Shubhankar adds 2-under, placed ninth in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: India’s Shubhankar Sharma three-putted his closing hole — the ninth — but was still in tied- ninth place at the halfway stage of the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championships here today. Sharma carded a 2-under 70 and was 7-under 137.
New Delhi
Vaibhav, Divij power Delhi to maiden win of season
Vaibhav Rawal scored a century before pacer Divij Mehra’s five-for dismantled Mumbai as Delhi notched an eight-wicket win in their Ranji Trophy Group B match.
Brief scores: Mumbai 293 and 170 in 60.5 overs (Rahane 51, Kotian 50*; Mehra 5/30) vs Delhi 369 and 97/2 (Sharma 36, Shokeen 36); HP 346 and 263/3 decl in 46 overs (Chopra 115*, Dhawan 46) vs Nagaland 233 and 31/4 in 17 overs; Railways 386 all out and 71/1 in 17 overs (Upendra 113; Sandeep 6/116) vs Chandigarh 485/8 decl in 149 overs (Manan 126, Gaurav 102*; Himanshu 3/64). Agencies
