Shubhankar in eighth heaven

Hoylake, July 23
India’s Shubhankar Sharma produced the best-ever result by an Indian at golf’s oldest Major, the British Open, as he finished tied-eighth here today. Sharma, playing his third British Open, was the only player on the final day to log a bogey-free round of 1-under 70 for a total of 5-under 279. The finish earned him a recall to next year’s Open.
Sharma’s result was also the second-best by an Indian in any Major behind the T-5 by Anirban Lahiri at the 2015 PGA Championships.
Jeev Milkha Singh was T-9 at the 2008 PGA Championships. The previous best by an Indian at the British Open was T-27 by Jyoti Randhawa in 2004 at Royal Troon, where the tournament returns next year.
“Without doubt it was the best I have played and on such a challenging course,” he said. “Right now I am just thrilled with the week’s result. It is something I have always believed in. The last few weeks I played good golf, but things did not come together and this week, right from the start I had a good feeling,” added Sharma, who was greeted by his father ML Sharma, mother Neena, sister Vandini and coach Jesse Grewal as he finished.
“I am not playing for records. I just want to play my best golf. Jeev, Jyoti and Anirban are all great players. To be mentioned along with them is an honour by itself. It was very satisfying. I am beyond happy,” he added.
Romp in the rain
Unflappable American Brian Harman romped to a six-stroke victory as he kept a high-calibre chasing pack at bay on the greatest day of his career at a rain-drenched Royal Liverpool.
The 36-year-old PGA Tour stalwart, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, offered hope of a thrilling conclusion to the 151st championship for the soaked galleries with some early jitters.
But the steadfast left-hander proved elusive prey for his bedraggled pursuers as he turned the final day into a procession, calmly plotted his way to a final 1-under round of 70 for a 13-under total of 271.
“I got to thank my wife, my family back home. I sure miss them. I can’t wait to get back to them tomorrow,” Harman said. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...