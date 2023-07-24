 Shubhankar in eighth heaven : The Tribune India

  • Shubhankar in eighth heaven

Shubhankar in eighth heaven

Achieves best result by an Indian at Open

Shubhankar in eighth heaven

Shubhankar Sharma was the only player on the final day to log a bogey-free round. Reuters



Hoylake, July 23

India’s Shubhankar Sharma produced the best-ever result by an Indian at golf’s oldest Major, the British Open, as he finished tied-eighth here today. Sharma, playing his third British Open, was the only player on the final day to log a bogey-free round of 1-under 70 for a total of 5-under 279. The finish earned him a recall to next year’s Open.

Brian Harman celebrates with the Claret Jug after securing a six-shot victory. Reuters

Sharma’s result was also the second-best by an Indian in any Major behind the T-5 by Anirban Lahiri at the 2015 PGA Championships.

Jeev Milkha Singh was T-9 at the 2008 PGA Championships. The previous best by an Indian at the British Open was T-27 by Jyoti Randhawa in 2004 at Royal Troon, where the tournament returns next year.

“Without doubt it was the best I have played and on such a challenging course,” he said. “Right now I am just thrilled with the week’s result. It is something I have always believed in. The last few weeks I played good golf, but things did not come together and this week, right from the start I had a good feeling,” added Sharma, who was greeted by his father ML Sharma, mother Neena, sister Vandini and coach Jesse Grewal as he finished.

“I am not playing for records. I just want to play my best golf. Jeev, Jyoti and Anirban are all great players. To be mentioned along with them is an honour by itself. It was very satisfying. I am beyond happy,” he added.

Romp in the rain

Unflappable American Brian Harman romped to a six-stroke victory as he kept a high-calibre chasing pack at bay on the greatest day of his career at a rain-drenched Royal Liverpool.

The 36-year-old PGA Tour stalwart, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, offered hope of a thrilling conclusion to the 151st championship for the soaked galleries with some early jitters.

But the steadfast left-hander proved elusive prey for his bedraggled pursuers as he turned the final day into a procession, calmly plotted his way to a final 1-under round of 70 for a 13-under total of 271.

“I got to thank my wife, my family back home. I sure miss them. I can’t wait to get back to them tomorrow,” Harman said. — Agencies

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana for Monday

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express train creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...

Indian student dies after being assaulted during deadly carjacking in Canada

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...


