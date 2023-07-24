Shubhankar in eighth heaven

Hoylake, July 23

India’s Shubhankar Sharma produced the best-ever result by an Indian at golf’s oldest Major, the British Open, as he finished tied-eighth here today. Sharma, playing his third British Open, was the only player on the final day to log a bogey-free round of 1-under 70 for a total of 5-under 279. The finish earned him a recall to next year’s Open.

Brian Harman celebrates with the Claret Jug after securing a six-shot victory. Reuters

Sharma’s result was also the second-best by an Indian in any Major behind the T-5 by Anirban Lahiri at the 2015 PGA Championships.

Jeev Milkha Singh was T-9 at the 2008 PGA Championships. The previous best by an Indian at the British Open was T-27 by Jyoti Randhawa in 2004 at Royal Troon, where the tournament returns next year.

“Without doubt it was the best I have played and on such a challenging course,” he said. “Right now I am just thrilled with the week’s result. It is something I have always believed in. The last few weeks I played good golf, but things did not come together and this week, right from the start I had a good feeling,” added Sharma, who was greeted by his father ML Sharma, mother Neena, sister Vandini and coach Jesse Grewal as he finished.

“I am not playing for records. I just want to play my best golf. Jeev, Jyoti and Anirban are all great players. To be mentioned along with them is an honour by itself. It was very satisfying. I am beyond happy,” he added.

Romp in the rain

Unflappable American Brian Harman romped to a six-stroke victory as he kept a high-calibre chasing pack at bay on the greatest day of his career at a rain-drenched Royal Liverpool.

The 36-year-old PGA Tour stalwart, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, offered hope of a thrilling conclusion to the 151st championship for the soaked galleries with some early jitters.

But the steadfast left-hander proved elusive prey for his bedraggled pursuers as he turned the final day into a procession, calmly plotted his way to a final 1-under round of 70 for a 13-under total of 271.

“I got to thank my wife, my family back home. I sure miss them. I can’t wait to get back to them tomorrow,” Harman said. — Agencies