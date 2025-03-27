Shubhankar Sharma confident ahead of Indian Open

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 27 (ANI): Shubhankar Sharma has been a consistent presence at the Indian Open since it became part of the DP World Tour in 2015, making the cut every single time. The Indian golfer, who turned professional at just 16, has successfully retained his playing rights on the tour since 2017. As he prepares for his eighth appearance at the tournament, Sharma remains optimistic about his game and the growth of Indian golf.

He will be one of 30 Indian golfers, including four amateurs, vying for the coveted Indian Open title when the tournament begins at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Thursday. The event boasts a prize purse of $2.25 million, making it one of the most significant stops for Indian golfers on the international stage. Sharma's best finish at the tournament came in 2018 when he secured a T-7 position.

Reflecting on the evolution of Indian golf since he turned professional, Sharma believes the sport has grown tremendously in the country.

"It's been fantastic. I turned professional in 2013, and this is my 13th year as a professional. Indian golf has grown leaps and bounds since then, in every aspect--junior, amateur, and professional, both for men and women. We have more players competing on international tours now, and even our domestic circuit is only getting stronger. There's still a lot of work to be done, but in such a big country, more and more people coming into golf and trying to get them to play golf and make people aware of the game. That's what our endeavour is as professionals and whenever we interact with kids and parents all over. The numbers from 2013 till now, there's no comparison. So I'm really happy that more kids and more parents are into the game. Now that golf is an Olympic sport, it has gained even more significance," Sharma told ANI.

When it comes to handling pressure on the course, the 27-year-old has developed strategies over the years to stay composed in high-stakes situations.

"You just get used to it. Over the years, it becomes second nature to play under pressure but I can't say you ever fully get used to it. You feel the nerves, you feel the butterflies in your stomach, especially in crucial moments but I think breathing and meditation really help, and it's something deeply rooted in Indian culture. So it's good that helps in golf. Just staying in the moment and trying to do your best," he explained.

Looking ahead, Sharma has clear goals for the season, with winning a tournament being his primary focus.

"It's been a while since I won a tournament, so that's my first goal. Once I achieve that, a lot of doors will open, not just in terms of my tour status but also mentally. I'll be more relaxed and aggressive--the way I used to play when I was winning in 2018 and 2019, when I first came on tour. The game feels great, so I believe that moment isn't too far away," he said.

"I also have long-term goals. I want to finish in the top 10 on the circuit this year and try to earn my PGA Tour card but right now, I don't want to think too far ahead. My focus is on playing well in this event and the upcoming tournaments," he added. (ANI)

