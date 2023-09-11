Shubhankar Sharma shoots 2-over, slips to T-4

PTI

Kildare (Ireland), Sept 10

India’s Shubhankar Sharma endured a testing mid-round crisis to salvage the day with a 2-over 74 that kept him in the hunt for his first DP World Tour title since 2018.

Sharma, who led after the first round and co-led after the second, dropped to T-4 at 10-under with a birdie on the last hole. He trailed the leader, Hurly Long of Germany, by three shots, with halfway co-leader Jordan Smith (73) in second at 12-under and four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy (66) in third at 11-under. Manu Gandas missed the cut.

Diksha climbs up

Hilversum (Netherlands): Diksha Dagar made an upward move with a bogey-free 2-under 70 at the Big Green Egg Open, where the second round was suspended early due to darkness. Diksha, who was T-33 after the opening round, missed a few birdies but ensured there were no dropped shots as she rose to T-18.

Vani Kapoor (74-71) at T-47 was assured of making the cut, while Amandeep Drall was hanging by a slender thread. Sweden’s Sofie Bringner leads by one shot on 8-under.