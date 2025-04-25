DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Shubhankar Sharma starts well in Round 1 DP World Tour in Hainan

Shubhankar Sharma starts well in Round 1 DP World Tour in Hainan

Shubhankar Sharma, who missed the cut last despite a strong day 2, was 2-under through 14 holes before play was suspended. He had two birdies and then next morning had an eagle and a bogey for a 69
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:31 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hainan [China], April 25 (ANI): Shubhankar Sharma opened with a 3-under 69 in the Hainan Classic on the DP World Tour at the Blackstone Course in Mission Hills Resort Haikou in Hainan Island.

After missing the cut in Shanghai last week, Sharma began with 69 and was Tied-17 as the first round ended early on Friday.

Sharma, who missed the cut last despite a strong day 2, was 2-under through 14 holes before play was suspended. He had two birdies and then next morning had an eagle and a bogey for a 69.

Advertisement

Haotong Li has played a round in the 60's for the 14th time in his last 19 rounds to catapult himself in the top spot alongside Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Kristoffer Reitan.

Haotong Li had seven birdies and one bogie to finish 6 under par for the day.

Advertisement

Li produced four birdies and a bogey on the front nine for a score of three-under and three birdies on the back nine for a score of three-under.

Aphibarnrat had eight birdies and two bogeys with three birdies and a bogey on both the front and back nines.

Reitan had 5 birdies, one bogey and one eagle for his 6-under total. There were seven players who carded 5-under 67 in the first round.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper