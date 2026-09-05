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Home / Sports / Shubhankar Sharma stays in top-10 in Switzerland

Shubhankar Sharma stays in top-10 in Switzerland

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ANI
Updated At : 09:22 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Crans-Montana [Switzerland], September 5 (ANI): Shubhankar Sharma dropped three bogeys in the last six holes, but still managed to stay in the top-10 at the halfway stage of the Omega European Masters.

The 30-year-old Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, had three birdies on either side of the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club and four bogeys, three of which came on the back nine. He carded a 2-under 68.

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Along with his first-round 6-under 64, he is now 8-under and tied eighth with two more rounds to go.

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India’s other player in the event, Yuvraj Sandhu, had a superb 5-under 65, which was a 12-shot improvement on his first round 77. But he still missed the cut.

For Sharma, every week will be crucial as he tries to get up from 179th to inside the Top 100 to earn a card for 2027.

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South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence produced a stellar second round of 63 to move two strokes clear of the field. The defending champion, who began the day one shot off the pace, delivered a flawless display at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, carding seven birdies to reach 13 under par after 36 holes.

Lawrence, having opened his round on the tenth tee, required some early patience, forced to wait until the par three 13th for his first birdie of the day. He then found his groove with the next, the gain at the 16th sparking a run of six consecutive birdies around the turn to move the 29-year-old ahead of his challengers and reaffirm his dominance in the mountains.

A par save on the fifth, where he holed his fourth shot out of the bunker after a failed attempt with the putter, kept the momentum going, with the five-time DP World Tour winner finishing with a string of pars to post a clean card.

Lawrence now heads into the weekend in a solid position to pick a third title, having prevailed by two strokes last year to add to his 2022 success and become a two-time champion in Crans-Montana.

Nacho Elvira matched his best round in more than three years, carding a 62 to sit two shots back and in a tie for second alongside Germany’s Jeremy Paul.

Keita Nakajima went bogey-free to sign for a 63 and take outright fourth, while Rafa Cabrera Bello, who has used clubs previously belonging to Adam Scott this week as a result of his set not arriving in Crans-Montana, sits in a share of fifth with China’s Ashun Wu and England’s Paul Casey. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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