Shubman Gill 225 runs away from 3000 ODI runs ahead of Australia series

Shubman Gill 225 runs away from 3000 ODI runs ahead of Australia series

ANI
Updated At : 07:55 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Perth [Australia], October 17 (ANI): India's newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill is on his way to another milestone as he gears up to lead the team in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Sunday in Perth. The stylish right-hander is just 225 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Gill has played only one ODI on Australian soil so far, where he scored 33 runs. However, he has a decent record against the Aussies overall, in eight ODIs against them, he has accumulated 280 runs at an average of 35, including one half-century and one century.

This will be Gill's first assignment as ODI skipper after replacing Rohit Sharma. India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is.

The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.

The upcoming series will mark a crucial phase in Gill's captaincy journey as he looks to make an early impression as India's new ODI skipper while continuing his consistent run with the bat.

For Gill, the leadership duties have come thick and fast since May. After Rohit called it a day in Test format with a brief message, the 26-year-old was tasked to lead India for a gruelling five-match Test tour of England, which ended in a 2-2 draw. He walked the talk, piled up a record-shattering 754 runs at 75.40, with a career-best 269, as the series concluded level on 2-2.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

