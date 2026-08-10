Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh headline star-studded Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 squads

Chandigarh [India], August 10 (ANI): The stage is set for the upcoming Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026, with all six franchises completing their squads at the recently concluded auction. The tournament will see Fazilka Falcons, Amritsar Soormas, Bathinda Royals, Jalandhar Warriors, Ludhiana Lions and Mohali Kings battle it out for the coveted title.

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According to a press release, each franchise entered the auction with a purse of Rs 45 lakh, while the six marquee players were signed for Rs 10 lakh each. Indian captain Shubman Gill will be a part of Fazilka Falcons, while explosive opener Abhishek Sharma will represent his home team, Amritsar Soormas.

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India pacer Arshdeep Singh will turn out for Ludhiana Lions, while wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh will don the Jalandhar Warriors jersey. All-rounder Ramandeep Singh will represent Mohali Kings, while pacer Gurnoor Brar will play for Bathinda Royals.

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As per the auction rules, each franchise had to build a squad of at least 16 players and a maximum of 20 players. Among the biggest buys, all-rounder Sanvir Singh emerged as the most expensive player at the auction after Fazilka Falcons secured his services for Rs 13.20 lakh.

Amritsar Soormas made another notable signing by picking Naman Dhir for Rs 10.80 lakh, while Amolpreet Singh joined Mohali Kings for Rs 8.20 lakh. Bathinda Royals secured Harnoor Singh and Ashwani Kumar for Rs 7 lakh each, while Sukhdeep Bajwa was picked by Jalandhar Warriors for Rs 6 lakh.

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The auction also highlighted the depth of talent available in Punjab, with franchises investing in a mix of experienced players and promising youngsters. The opportunity to share the dressing room with established Indian stars is expected to give several young players valuable experience.

The President of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Amarjit Singh Mehta, said, "We have worked tirelessly with the Punjab Chief Minister to turn this vision into reality, and we are delighted to see it taking shape. The PCA Stadium in Mohali is a special venue, and every cricketer dreams of playing here. Through this league, we want to give players from every part of Punjab the opportunity to step onto this iconic ground, gain valuable experience and showcase their talent on a bigger stage. We believe this will be an important step in strengthening the cricketing pathway in Punjab and creating more opportunities for our young players."

With six well-balanced squads and several of Punjab's biggest cricketing names set to feature, the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League promises an exciting season while providing a strong platform for the state's next generation of cricketers.

Ful Squads:

Fazilka Falcons: Shubman Gill, Vihaan Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Prerit Dutta, Raghu Sharma, Anmoljeet Singh, Jasan Jindal, Eish Rao, Garv Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Laksay Kasal, Karanveer Singh, Navpreet Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Jaiveer Bhinder, Ayushmaan Ayushmaan, Pranshu Pratap, Aarush Latta, Kirandeep Singh, Immanuel Deveser

Amritsar Soormas: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Rahul Kumar, Sahil Khan, Jasanpreet Singh, Dhurv Rahul Jindal, ReevanPreet Singh, Prabhjit Singh, Ishan Sood, Adhiraj Singh Mangat, Abhay Choudhary, Dhruv Bhagania, Shubham Rana, Sahaj Dhawan, Ishmeet Singh Sandhu, Navneet Virk, Akash Pandey, Vaibhav Kalra, Jaipratap Singh Johal

Bathinda Royals: Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Uday Saharan, Gourav Choudhary, Sumit Sharma, Dev Amritpal Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Ashish Lowrance, Jatin Sahota, Abir Kohli, Rishabh Gupta, Noorveer Singh, Tavleen Singh, Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Simranjeet Singh Gharu, Imrozpreet Singh, Harshit Parashar, Lovepreet Kamboj

Jalandhar Warriors: Prabhsimran Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vishwa Pratap Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Anmol Malhotra, Mayan Gupta, Yash Karan, Harjas Singh Tandon, Aryan Yadav, Shaanvir Kalsi, Paras Jaidka, Umesh Gill, Randeep Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Depinder Cheema, Arpan Walia, Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, Subinay Mahajan, Gourav Markan

Ludhiana Lions: Arshdeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Salil Arora, Jass Inder, Abhijeet Garg, Arjun Rajput, Yuvi Goyal, Kartik Chadha, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Havneet Singh, Rajvir Jaswal, Harish Kumar, Bikramjeet Singh, Madhav Singh Pathania, Karteek Sharma, Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh, Aseem Kohli, Gurman Singh, Sahil Bhaskan

Mohali Kings: Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ayush Goyal, Sagar Virk, Jaskaran Veer Singh Paul, Yuvraj Maan, Harshdeep Singh, Aalam Bakshi, Tanmay Dharni, Saksheya, Aryan Bhatia, Lovepreet Chatha, Gurmehar Sra, Karan Choudhary, Souraab Dhaliwal, Tejpreet Singh, Nipun Pandita, Manpreet Johal, Rajinder Singh Devgan. (ANI)

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