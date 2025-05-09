Shubman Gill and Yuvraj Singh laud Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): India's right-hand batter Shubman Gill lauded the Indian Army for protecting our country in these difficult times after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shubman Gill said, "Nation is above all in such times. Our soldiers, whose valiant efforts ensure safety to us, and their families, who make such sacrifices for the nation, we pray for you and for all. Jai Hind."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official social media handle and praised the Indian soldiers for the same.

"We stand united in gratitude for our armed forces who are risking their lives at the frontlines to defend our borders and protect the sanctity of our motherland. Their courage is India's pride. Jai Hind!," Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

This comes as India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.

"The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border. (ANI)

