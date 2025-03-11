Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Batting sensation Shubman Gill arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday after India's historic Champions Trophy win in Dubai against New Zealand.

Fans turned up in numbers to welcome the hero, who wore a black shirt and black shades. The Indian vice-captain played a fundamental role in India's famous unbeaten run to clinch the Champions Trophy title.

In the high-stakes final against the Kiwis on Sunday, Gill anchored the innings alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who played the role of aggressor.

India orchestrated a memorable four-wicket win against New Zealand in the final on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd in Dubai. India successfully chased the 252-run target against the resilient Kiwis to add another title to its trophy cabinet.

During India's pursuit of the 252-run target, the opening duo raised a 105-run stand to set the tone for the rest of the chase. It took a one-handed stunner from Glenn Phillips to end Gill's stay on the crease on 31(50).

Overall, in five appearances, Gill garnered 188 runs at an average of 47.00, with his unbeaten 101 being his best performance throughout the tournament.

Earlier on Monday, fast bowler Harshit Rana arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Dubai and expressed his emotions after the historic win while speaking to ANI, "I really felt happy."

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, also landed in Delhi, marking his return after successfully guiding the team to the prestigious title.

On the same day, Rohit arrived in Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, accompanied by his family. The veteran opener played a crucial role in leading India to yet another ICC trophy.

The Indian skipper was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the championship game. He played an exceptional knock of 76 runs from 83 balls, which was laced with seven boundaries and three maximums. (ANI)

