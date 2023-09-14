Shubman Gill attains career-best second spot in ODI rankings

PTI

Dubai

Opener Shubman Gill has achieved a career-best second position and is the highest-ranked among the three Indian batters, who are now in the top-10 of the ICC men’s ODI rankings issued today. The other two Indians in the top-10 are skipper Rohit Sharma (8th) and the peerless Virat Kohli (9th).

Potchefstroom

S Africa end Australia’s win streak in ODI series

David Warner’s shoe came off then so did the wheels in Australia’s innings as South Africa stayed alive in their ODI series. Australia were cruising at 157/2 in the 19th over in a chase of 339 until Warner lost his shoe and was run out. The visitors folded to be all out for 227 in the 35th over.

Ranchi

Italy midfielder Verratti joins Qatar’s Al Arabi



Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has left Paris St Germain to join Qatari side Al Arabi, the Ligue 1 club said today. Verratti has signed a three-year deal for a reported ^45 million.

Geneva

Tickets sales for Euro 2024 in Germany start at $32

More than 1.2 million tickets for football’s 2024 European Championship in Germany go on sale next month with seats priced from ^30 ($32) at group-stage games up to ^1,000 ($1,072) for the final, UEFA said. The most expensive seats of all the 2.7 million tickets for the 51 games will be in a new high-end “Prime Seats” category that more than doubles the highest prices from Euro 2020. — Agencies

Kowloon

Hong Kong Open: Tanisha-Ashwini in last-16

The Indian women doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 here today. Tanisha and Ashwini beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 21-19 21-19 to set up a clash with the top-seeded Japanese duo of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara. Asian Games-bound Lakshya Sen, however, withdrew from the tournament due to a slight strain in his back. Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a 13-21 14-21 loss to Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama, while Aakarshi Kashyap went down 18-21 10-21 to German Yvonne Li. Malvika Bansod defeated China’s Zhang Yi Man 21-14 21-12 in another women’s singles match.

