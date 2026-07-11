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Home / Sports / Shubman Gill backs Jannik Sinner to win 2026 Wimbledon final

Shubman Gill backs Jannik Sinner to win 2026 Wimbledon final

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 11 (ANI): India's Test team captain Shubman Gill has backed the Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner to win the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

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Notably, Gill was present at the Wimbledon semi-final on Friday, where he witnessed Alexander Zverev defeat Britain's Arthur Fery to reach his maiden men's singles final.

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Speaking to JioStar, he said, "I'm backing Sinner to win Wimbledon. He is a fantastic player, and he carries himself really well both on and off the court."

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World No. 1 Jannik Sinner produced a dominant display to defeat Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday, securing a place in the Wimbledon men's singles final for the second consecutive year. Sinner eased past the seven-time champion 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at the All England Club.

Gill revealed that tennis legend Roger Federer is his favourite sportsperson, praising the tennis legend's elegance and grace. He said Federer's effortless style was a result of immense hard work, something he relates to through his own cricketing journey.

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"Roger Federer is my favourite. Growing up, a lot of people said he made everything look effortless. But when you play a sport yourself, you realise how much work goes into making it look that way. People have called me effortless in cricket too, but I know the effort behind it. The elegance and grace Federer played with was special, and that is why I admire him," Gill said.

Gill said Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz's drop shot reminds him of his own trademark short-arm jab in cricket, describing both as quick, deceptive and effective.

"The drop shot that Alcaraz plays, it reminds me of the short-arm jab in cricket. I play that shot too, it's my trademark shot. Quick, deceptive, and very effective," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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