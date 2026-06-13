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Home / Sports / Shubman Gill becomes second-fastest batter to score 3,000 ODI runs

Shubman Gill becomes second-fastest batter to score 3,000 ODI runs

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill became the second-fastest batter in ODI history to reach 3,000 runs, achieving the milestone in just his 62nd innings. Gill hit the milestone during the opening match of the three-game ODI series against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday.

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Gill produced a match-winning unbeaten 84 off 66 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes, as he steered India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the rain-affected contest.

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Gill reached the 3,000-runs milestone in the 13th over of India's chase. He now has 3,037 runs in 62 ODI innings.

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Gill became the second-fastest batter in the ODIs to reach 3,000 runs. The record for the fastest to the mark is held by the former South African cricketer Hashim Amla, who got there in just 57 innings. Gill is followed by West Indies' Shai Hope and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, all of whom reached 3,000 ODI runs in 67 innings.

Coming to the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match, the hosts defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets, taking a 1-0 lead. In a rain-shortened 25-overs-per-side contest, debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey starred with three wickets each as Afghanistan were bowled out for 194 in 24.5 overs.

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For Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a brilliant 102 off just 51 balls, sharing a 116-run fourth-wicket stand with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (27). However, regular wickets after Gurbaz's dismissal prevented the visitors from posting a bigger total.

Chasing 195, India were led by Gill, who remained unbeaten on 84 off 66 balls, while Ishan Kishan contributed 34 and KL Rahul blasted an unbeaten 39 off just 19 deliveries. Gill and Rahul added an unbroken 53-run partnership to guide India home in 22.5 overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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