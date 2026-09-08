DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Shubman Gill celebrates 27th birthday with family, posts pictures

Shubman Gill celebrates 27th birthday with family, posts pictures

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:57 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): Indian Test and T20 captain Shubman Gill celebrated his 27th birthday with his family members on Wednesday.

On Instagram, the Indian batting sensation posted videos of him cutting a cake with his family, including his father Lakhwinder Singh Gill and sister Shahneel Gill.

Advertisement

"Grateful. Always.Thank you for all the love and wishes," posted Gill on Instagram.

Advertisement

From the fields of Fazilka to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to loud England crowds, the 'Prince of Indian cricket' has slowly been making his mark as the heir apparent to batting icon Virat Kohli. While some of his shots, especially his cover drive and straight drive, ooze the class and authority similar to his predecessors Virat and Sachin Tendulkar, the legacy that the right-hander is shaping is going to gift the world cricket its 'first Shubman'. Experiencing stardom at the height of social media memes, edits and leaks, the 27-year-old is no doubt going to play a massive role in driving the next generation of Indian cricket to greater heights.

Overall, Gill has built an impressive record across formats, establishing himself as one of India’s leading batters. In 43 Tests, he has scored 3,043 runs at an average of 43.47, including 11 centuries and nine fifties.

Advertisement

His ODI numbers are even more striking, with 3,379 runs from 67 matches at an outstanding average of 60.33, including nine centuries and 20 half-centuries, with a best of 208.

In T20Is, Gill has accumulated 869 runs in 36 appearances at a strike rate of 138.59, including a century.

In 134 IPL matches, he has made 4,598 runs at an average of 40.33, including five centuries and 32 fifties, with a best score of 129 at a strike rate of 142.08. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts