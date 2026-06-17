Shubman Gill completes 7,000 international runs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill completed his 7,000 runs in international cricket.

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Gill achieved this milestone against Afghanistan in the second ODI at Lucknow. He delivered a sensational knock despite his struggle with heat and cramps, scoring 154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 140.00.

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Now in 140 matches and 173 innings, Gill has scored 7,029 runs at an average of 46.24 and a strike rate of 81.87, with 21 centuries and 29 fifties, with a best score of 269.

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In 41 Tests, he has 2,969 runs at an average of 44.37, with 11 centuries and eight fifties in 74 innings, with a best score of 269. ODIs are his richest format, with 3,191 runs in 63 matches and innings at an average of 59.09, with nine centuries and 18 fifties, with a best score of 208. In T20Is, he has 869 runs in 36 matches and 36 innings at an average of 28.03, with a strike rate of 138.59, with a century and three fifties.

His 108-ball to reach 150 is the third fastest balls taken to reach 150 by an Indian, next to Ishan Kishan's 103 balls taken against Bangladesh in 2022 and 106 balls by Virat Kohli to reach the mark against Sri Lanka in 2023.

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He and Ishan Kishan (125 in 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes) put up a 224-run stand for the third wicket. This is the third best for India for the third wicket. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid's 237-run stand against Kenya in 1999 remains the highest.

With Gill reaching his ton in 77 balls and Kishan in 71 balls, this is the first instance of two Indian batters scoring 100s in 80 or fewer balls in the same ODI (eighth instance overall for a team).

Gill's ton is also the fourth-fastest by an Indian captain in ODIs, with Rohit Sharma's 63-ball ton against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup being the fastest.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to field first. But centuries from skipper Gill (154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes) and Ishan (125 in 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes) helped India reach 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

Nangeyaliya Kharoti (4/76) and Rashid Khan (3/48) were the top wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan need to chase 403 to level the series. (ANI)

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