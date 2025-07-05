Shubman Gill continues to rain runs, scores century after double ton; India in dominating position in Birmingham Test

Birmingham [UK], July 5 (ANI): Shubman Gill's masterful century after his classy double ton in the first innings has put India in a strong position in the second Test against England, with the visitors ahead of hosts by 484 runs at Tea on the penultimate day.

Rishabh Pant's scintillating innings of 65 runs off 58 balls helped India quickly pile up the runs.

India was 304/4 at Tea with Gill (100*) and Jadeja (25*) unbeaten.

India started the second session at 177/3, with Gill 24* and Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease.

Pant started the session with a fine late cut for four against Shoaib Bashir on the very first ball. In the next over, Gill took down Josh Tongue for two fours and a six in the next over. With a hook off Tongue's delivery by Gill in 41.2 overs, India reached the 200-run mark.

The duo had also brought up their 100-run century in just 92 runs, marking a fantastic counter-attack. After a double century in the first innings, which broke several records, Gill scored a half-century in the second innings off 57 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Pant continued his red-hot form, reaching his third fifty-plus score of the series in 48 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

A six-over wide long-on fence by Pant against Tongue extended India's lead to 400 runs.

The bat slipped off Pant's hands, so did his batting journey from his hands as Duckett took a fine catch at long-off on a Bashir delivery to remove him for 65 in 58 balls, with six fours and three sixes. India was 236/4, with the 110-run partnership ended.

After some quiet overs, a lofted boundary by Gill helped India reach the 250-run mark in 52.2 overs. He reached his fifty-run partnership in 91 balls with Ravindra Jadeja.

India reached the 300-run mark in 64.5 overs, extending the lead by 480 runs.

Gill continued his dream run, reaching his eighth Test ton in 129 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, after scoring a massive 269 in the first innings. Jadeja and Gill took India to the session end without any damage.

Earlier, at lunch on Day 4, India were 177/3 with Gill 24* and Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease.

India made 113 runs in the first session and lost two wickets - KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

India started Day 4 on 64/1, leading by 244 with Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* unbeaten on the crease. India faced an early blow as Nair again failed to score; he was removed by Brydon Carse for 26. His innings included five fours. India was 96/2. Gill joined Rahul in the middle.

Rahul carried his form from the first test as he completed his fifty in the 28th over after he pushed the ball towards extra cover for three runs off Josh Tongue.

In his following over, Tongue cleaned up Rahul, who was on 55 with a beauty. His innings included ten fours. Rishabh Pant joined Gill in the middle. Pant started off with a bang, smashing Tongue for a four and six.

Pant took on Shoaib Bashir in his first over, where he slammed ten runs. The duo of Pant and Gill completed a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the 38th over after Gill pushed the ball for a single off Tongue. It came in just 51 balls.

England won the toss and opted to bowl. India posted 587 with Indian skipper Shubman Gill's historic double hundred. Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs. Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) and Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) pushed England to a massive score despite sinking to 89/5, forming a 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Brief score: India: 587 and against England: 407 ( Jamie Smith 184*, Harry Brook 158; Mohammed Siraj 6/70/). (ANI)

