Shubman Gill dethrones Babar Azam to become No. 1 batter in ICC ODI rankings

India skipper Rohit Sharma remains in the third spot behind his fellow team opener
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:24 PM Feb 19, 2025 IST
India's batter Shubman Gill. PTI file
India vice-captain Shubman Gill on Wednesday dethroned Babar Azam of Pakistan from the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters on the back of his strong show against England in the recent home series.

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, meanwhile, has taken the first position in the ODI rankings for bowlers as he replaced Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.

It's a major shake-up at the top of the rankings just prior to the start of the Champions Trophy and leaves an interesting sub-plot to what will transpire over the coming weeks during the eight-team tournament in Pakistan and Dubai.

This is the second time Gill has held the No.1 ranking in ODI cricket, with the India batter having also gone past Babar to claim top spot midway through the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Babar drops to second place and 23 rating points behind the new No.1, while India skipper Rohit Sharma remains in the third spot behind his fellow team opener.

