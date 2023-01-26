Shubman Gill hits harder than dad’s words

Indore, January 25

India head coach Rahul Dravid, talking about Shubman Gill, recapitulated the words of Shubman’s father from the time when the youngster wasn’t converting his scores into centuries.

I don’t think he will be too happy about this game. He would definitely tell me so. I would have carried on, I should have carried on in this game and looked to have got another big score in this one. Shubman Gill, India opener

Continuing his red-hot form, the Indian opener brought up his fourth ODI century in the third and final match of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here. In doing so, he equalled Babar Azam’s record for the highest aggregate in a three-match ODI series, which the Pakistan batsman had set against West Indies in 2016.

Gill made 112 runs off just 78 balls for his second century of the series after a 208 in Hyderabad, where he became the fifth Indian batter to get to an ODI double hundred.

The youngster was also adjudged Player of the Series for his impressive performances.

“So when Shubman was scoring a lot of fifties and sixties and batting well, but not really converting them into big hundreds, I think his father had said, ‘Shubman are you only going to show us drizzles or are you actually going to show us some rain and some thunderstorms?’” Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI on social media.

“I think his father will be glad that over the last month or so, what you have done is you really made it rain. So, well done. It must make you and your dad really proud,” he added.

Replying to Dravid, Gill said his father wouldn’t be too happy with his 112 as he could have made another big score. “Yeah, I don’t think he will be too happy about this game. He would definitely tell me so. I would have carried on, I should have carried on in this game and looked to have got another big score in this one,” said Gill.

Hearing this, David burst into laughter and said: “Hard taskmaster your dad, man! If we don’t push you, he will. So, you’re in good hands.” — IANS

