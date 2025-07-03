Dubai [UAE], July 3 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan expressed his belief in Shubman Gill as India's best bet to lead Team India in Test cricket. Expressing admiration for India as an all-time favourite cricketing destination as well as wishing for Afghanistan's continued growth in International Cricket, the T20 captain expressed strong desires to see competitive cricketing opportunities expand for the national squad.

Advertisement

Sharing about Indian Test Captain Shubman Gill and India being his favourite cricketing destination, Rashid Khan shares as quoted by press release from MH Developers, "I really love watching Shubhman play. I really endorse him as one of the best leaders out there for Team India. What I see is he is getting better with each performance. Also, during my visits to India, it's not the pitches but the cricketing fans I find so supportive. That unity and cheer from Indian stands is something one feels so positive about.

In addition to stressing on Afghan squad's need for increasing participation in International cricketing tournaments, Rashid Khan shares, "We're not getting enough cricket as a nation to continue improving, especially against the big sides. Playing regularly against strong teams is what helps you grow. We haven't had a series in the past 4-5 months. Our players are busy with franchise leagues, but as a national team, we've been inactive," said the leg-spin maestro in an interview on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Afghan cricket star made these remarks after being announced as the Brand Ambassador for MH Developers in Dubai. At the helm of MH Developers, CEO Murtaza Hashmi welcomed the cricketing partnership as a positive sign on Dubai's rising profile for investment and luxury living

"Dubai's safe and well-regulated economic environment has been a key driver behind the renewed confidence in the property market, especially at a time like this when there are rising security concerns in the rest of the region. Partnering with Rashid Khan, whose global reputation and relentless pursuit of excellence mirror our own values, will enable MH Developers to engage with a wider audience and strengthen our foothold in this thriving market," said Hashmi.

Advertisement

Remaining optimistic about the country's cricketing future and hopeful of viewing more domestic leagues within the nation, Rashid Khan shares, "We have a lot of talent back home, but what they need is opportunity. I don't doubt their ability. Once they play against top teams, they gain belief, and that's when performances start to improve. Countries with strong domestic leagues allow their young players to play alongside international stars for a month or two. That's how they grow. I hope we can build something similar in Afghanistan, where our young talent can gain experience and develop faster

Rashid Khan is one of the world's remarkable T20 cricketers and a global ambassador of Afghan sports. Known for his explosive leg-spin and match-winning performances across formats, Khan has represented Afghanistan on the international stage since 2015 and has featured in major T20 leagues around the world, including the IPL, BBL, and The Hundred. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)