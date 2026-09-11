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Home / Sports / Shubman Gill meets Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, shares picture on Instagram

Shubman Gill meets Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, shares picture on Instagram

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill met Dutch footballer and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and posed for a picture on Instagram on Friday.

Gill shared a picture of himself posing alongside the Liverpool defender in an Instagram photo carousel, captioning the post simply, “VVD,” offering a glimpse of the crossover between cricket and football’s biggest names.

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Gill recently led India to a 1-0 Test series victory over Sri Lanka while also producing consistent performances during the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The India batter has amassed over 1,000 runs in the ongoing cycle, including centuries against England, West Indies and Afghanistan. His impressive run-scoring earned him the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer at the BCCI Naman Awards. Gill has also remained a key figure for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, where he scored more than 700 runs during the 2026 season.

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Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk remains a key figure for both Liverpool and the Netherlands. The Dutch defender continues to captain Liverpool as they look to reclaim the Premier League title after Arsenal (2025/26 winners) ended their reign as champions following their 2024/25 season win.

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League 2026/27 standings. They have drawn against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, while securing a win over Ipswich Town. They will next face Fulham on Saturday. (ANI)

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