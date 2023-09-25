Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer tons help India crush Australia

INDORE, September 24
India’s Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored centuries to lay the platform for a 99-run win over Australia in their rain-hit second ODI that sealed a 2-0 series victory ahead of the World Cup.
A revised victory target of 317 in 33 overs following a rain interruption left Australia facing a daunting task and they ran out of steam after David Warner’s departure for a defiant half-century, as India prevailed via the Duckworth-Lewis method.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, playing in only his second ODI this year, got rid of Australia’s dangerous batsmen to end with 3/41 after pace bowler Prasidh Krishna’s early double strike.
Asked to bat first on a good wicket by stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith, top-ranked India posted a huge 399/5 in 50 overs as opener Gill continued his superb form with a fifth ton this year and sixth overall. Australia were without rested skipper Pat Cummins.
Brief scores: India: 399/5 (Gill 104, Iyer 105, Suryakumar 72*, Rahul 52); Australia: 217 all out in 28.2 overs (Abbott 54, Warner 53; Ashwin 3/41, Jadeja 3/42). — Reuters
