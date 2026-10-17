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Home / Sports / Shubman Gill to feature in Punjab's second round Ranji Trophy game against Chhattisgarh

Shubman Gill to feature in Punjab's second round Ranji Trophy game against Chhattisgarh

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ANI
Updated At : 08:06 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 17 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill has made himself available for Punjab's second-round Ranji Trophy fixture at New Chandigarh against Chhattisgarh, with the former U19 captain Uday Saharan leading the side, reported Cricinfo.

Gill is the last-minute addition to squad, returning for some domestic red-ball cricket ahead of the New Zealand Test matches starting from November 19 onwards. Before this, he will feature in the first three ODIs of the five-match series against the Kiwis taking place from November 4 to 15, with his deputy Shreyas Iyer set to take the ODI captaincy armband once Gill leaves for Test preparation.

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In three Tests this year, Gill has made 200 runs in four innings at an average of 50.00, with a ton and fifty each. He is enjoying an extraordinary international cricket run on the back of incredibly rich form in ODIs. Across 15 international matches this year, Gill has made 1,095 runs at an average of 91.25, with four centuries and six fifties in 15 innings, with a best score of 223* against West Indies in the second ODI.

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In 14 first-class matches for Punjab, Gill has scored 1,296 runs at an average of 58.90, with five centuries and fifties across 25 innings and a best score of 268.

India's tour runs alongside an India A tour, with them playing three unofficial matches against NZ from October 24 to November 10. Gill will miss the chance to play this series and get used to NZ conditions for Tests as the third unofficial Test will run from November 7 to 10, alongside the second and third ODIs. India's Test openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are, however in the squad for all three India A games.

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It is likely that the Indian skipper bats at number four for Punjab, with Jashanpreet Sidhu making way for him. The batting line-up will also feature Prabhsimran Singh, who missed the campaign opener against Assam due to his India A commitments against Australia A in the one-dayers.

Punjab secured three points on the back of a first-innings lead against Assam, with debutant Vihaan Malhotra,  Emanjot Chahal and Salil Arora scoring tons. The match also marked the return of veteran pacer Umesh Yadav to first-class cricket after two years, having moved to Punjab as a guest player for the season. He picked up his 16th first-class five-wicket haul.

Punjab squad: Harnoor Pannu, Vihaan Malhotra, Shubman Gill, Uday Saharan (capt), Jashanpreet Sidhu, Salil Arora (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Emanjot Chahal, Harjas Tandon, Gurnoor Brar, Gursimran Singh, Sanvir Singh, Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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