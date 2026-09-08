Shubman Gill turns 27: A look at Indian captain’s stats and milestones

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill turned 27 on Tuesday, marking another milestone in his journey from a highly rated young prodigy to a dependable leader.

Over the years, Gill has established himself as a key figure in India’s batting line-up while growing into his leadership role.

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Born on September 8, 1999, in Punjab’s Fazilka district, Gill’s rise through the ranks has been defined by consistency across formats. From capturing the spotlight as the Player of the Tournament during India’s victorious 2018 Under-19 World Cup campaign to establishing himself as a key figure in the senior national side.

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The stylish opener also holds the distinction of being the fastest player in ODI history to reach both 2,000 and 2,500 runs, alongside being the youngest player to score a double century in the 50-over format.

Gill made his ODI debut in 2019, but it was during his first Test series in Australia in 2020-21 that he announced himself on the international stage. He scored 45 and 35 on debut at the MCG, followed it up with a half-century in Sydney, and then produced a fluent 91 in India’s thrilling series-clinching victory at the Gabba, according to Cricinfo.

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His maiden Test century came in Chattogram the following year. Just a month later, aged 23, Gill became the youngest batter to score an ODI double-century when he smashed 208 off 149 balls against New Zealand. He went on to score more than 350 runs during India’s run to the 2023 World Cup final and was also part of the squad that won the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Gill also played a crucial role in India’s 4-1 Test series win over England at home in 2024, scoring centuries in Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala, a 91 in Rajkot and a valuable 52 in the second innings under challenging conditions in Ranchi.

In the IPL, Gill took over as captain of Gujarat Titans in 2024 following Hardik Pandya’s departure and guided the franchise to the playoffs the next season. He continued his strong run with the bat, scoring 650 runs in the 2025 season, the fourth-highest tally that year. Gill was even more prolific in the 2026 season, finishing with 732 runs, the second-highest aggregate behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Coming to the Tests, after Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket, Gill was named India’s Test captain for the 2025 tour of England.

Gill enjoyed a memorable Test series against England. He amassed 754 runs at an impressive average of 75.40, including four centuries and a career-best 269. Gill helped India secure a 2-2 draw away from home. His tally was the second-highest ever by a captain in a Test series, behind Australian great Don Bradman’s 810 runs in the 1936-37 Ashes.

Gill recently led India to a 1-0 win in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka last month.

Overall, Gill has built an impressive record across formats, establishing himself as one of India’s leading batters. In 43 Tests, he has scored 3,043 runs at an average of 43.47, including 11 centuries and nine fifties.

His ODI numbers are even more striking, with 3,379 runs from 67 matches at an outstanding average of 60.33, including nine centuries and 20 half-centuries, with a best of 208.

In T20Is, Gill has accumulated 869 runs in 36 appearances at a strike rate of 138.59, including a century. (ANI)

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