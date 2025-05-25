DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Shubman Gill will have to lead from front, judgement of young Indian team can wait: Harbhajan 

Shubman Gill will have to lead from front, judgement of young Indian team can wait: Harbhajan 

25-year-old Gill was on Saturday appointed as the full-time captain of the Indian team with Rishabh Pant as his deputy
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:24 PM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shubman Gill. PTI file
Advertisement

India’s new Test skipper Shubman Gill will have to lead from the front in absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but the young team should not be judged too early, feels spin bowling great Harbhajan Singh.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Gill was on Saturday appointed as the full-time captain of the Indian team with Rishabh Pant as his deputy with the new World Test Championship cycle beginning with next month’s England tour.

Harbhajan welcomed the choice of Gill as captain but said there are challenges ahead.

Advertisement

“Obviously it is a great move, having a young captain like Shubman Gill who has done well in franchise cricket,” Harbhajan told PTI during the launch of TV show ‘Who’s the Boss’ on Sunday.

“But this is going to be a tough tour, England has never been an easy tour. I hope that Shubman, Rishabh Pant… this is a young team. There is no Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, suddenly there is a big gap in that team and that also needs to be filled, so Shubman will have to lead from the front,” he said.

Advertisement

Harbhajan said Gill’s side should be given time to find their feet and not be judged too early in case they lose the series to England.

“I will also like to ask people to not start judging too early even if this tour doesn’t go their way,” he said.

“It is okay even if they do not win, they will be learning (from it). I have the belief that all those who are going on this tour will get better,” Harbhajan added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper