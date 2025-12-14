New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Shubman Gill's dipping form and his strike rate at the top order are a genuine concern for Team India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, as per Wisden.

Team India, the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, began their road to 2026 on a positive note. After lifting the title in the 2024 edition, the Men in Blue won 17 of their next 20 T20I games.

India crossed the 200-run mark eight times, smashed 220 on five occasions, and exceeded 245 on three occasions. But things have changed since the 2025 Asia Cup. India, which dominated the shortest format with its batting approach, saw a dip in its strike rate.

Their team's strike rate has fallen to 141.64. Apart from World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, none of the Indian batters has scored runs at a 145 strike rate since the Asia Cup 2025, according to Wisden.

India's dominance at the top after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and early 2025 was driven by the opening partnership between Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Across 16 innings, the duo averaged 33.43 and scored runs at an astounding strike rate of 193.84, setting the tone for the rest of the batters. India had a strike rate of 154.56 in the middle overs and 169.39 in the death overs, according to Wisden.

However, a change in the opening pair shifted the momentum. The selectors, who are viewing Gill as the next all-format skipper, moved him into the playing XI, where he replaced Samson at the top.

The experiment of Gill and Abhishek hasn't worked for India so far. Gill's partnership with Abhishek, on paper, appeared strong, where the duo averaged 39.30 and a strike rate of 183.81, but the numbers didn't tell much.

According to Wisden, Gill's strike rate has dipped below 135. This has turned Abhishek into a solo aggressor rather than an equal partner. In the earlier phase, both Abhishek and Samson flourished; now, if Abhishek falls early, the team struggles.

Samson notched up 417 runs in 12 T20I matches at a strike rate of 183.70, with three centuries at the top between July 2024 and 2025. After Gill's arrival, Samson was tried out in the lower order, but the move didn't work as he struggled to score runs. Gill, on the other hand, is yet to hit a fifty since his comeback.

The change in the opening partnership has altered the tempo of India, but Gill's form is not the only reason the Men in Blue should be concerned ahead of the ICC tournament. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is struggling, and Tilak Varma has not scored runs consistently, which has reduced India's intent at the top of the order and put pressure on other batters.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, the Men in Blue are scheduled to play eight matches: three against South Africa and five against New Zealand. In the remaining matches, India needs to settle its combinations and regain the balance it had earlier after lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 title. (ANI)

