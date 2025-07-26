DT
Shubman is a new captain, will learn a great deal during England series: Kapil Dev

Shubman is a new captain, will learn a great deal during England series: Kapil Dev

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Former Indian skipper and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev has spoken on Shubman Gill's captaincy during India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Test series and the new captain he will learn a lot.

This is Gill's first assignment as Test captain of India. The team is trailing 2-1 in the series.

"It is a new team, and they are getting a chance. In the coming times, these people will win. Whenever a new team is formed in the world, it takes time to adjust. He is a new captain and will learn a great deal. This series will be a learning step," Kapil Dev told the media.

India are struggling in the Fourth Test. Gill has performed strongly with the bat.

He has slammed 671 runs in four matches at an average of 95.85 and a strike rate of 71.00. He has smashed three hundreds and a fifty with a best score of 269. He is the leading run scorer in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar test series so far. (ANI)

India recovered after initial shocks in their second innings of the Fourth Test but the team is still in deep waters with England scoring a massive 669 in their first innings and getting an overall lead of 311 over the visitors.

The Indian second innings began on a shocking note with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan going back to pavilion on duck. K L Rahul and Captain Shubman Gill steadied India's innings with patient and stellar stand of 174 runs.

India finished Day 4 on 174/2 and are now 137 runs behind England. If the Indian team is able to salvage match on the fifth and final day on Sunday, it will be an achievement in itself. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

