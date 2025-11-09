New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan is impressed with India vice-captain Shubman Gill's template and hopes he doesn't stray away from it, especially after appearing in control in the rain-affected fifth T20I against Australia in Brisbane.

After a disappointing start to his maiden ODI captaincy assignment and a jading run in four T20Is, Gill found his lost mojo during the last two T20Is of the pulsating rivalry. On a tricky Queensland surface, Gill conjured a priceless 46(39) to lay the foundation for India's emphatic 48-run win and take a valuable 2-1 lead.

In the final, Gill roared with a commanding 29* off 16 deliveries while striking handsomely at 181.25. While his flamboyant partner Abhishek Sharma struggled at the other end, Gill reeled in six boundaries before thunder and rain arrived in Brisbane to spoil the enticing affair. Pathan believes Gill, a player who can adapt to the conditions, is a player that every team needs.

"Shubman Gill's innings eventually came in the winning cause (in the fourth T20I). You need a player to understand the conditions and play accordingly; that's Shubman Gill. In the fifth T20I, he left Abhishek behind in the strike rate. Abhishek was struggling, and two of his catches were dropped. But Shubman appeared in control. I hope Shubman doesn't leave his template. His template is timing," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Gill has been under intense scrutiny since returning to the T20I format as skipper Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the Asia Cup in September. His return led to a massive rejig in the playing XI, with Sanju Samson being demoted from the top order to number five.

The 25-year-old wasn't in the scheme of things during India's historic T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. During India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup in August, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar explained Gill was never dropped from T20Is but was occupied in the remaining two formats.

Gill, who donned the opener's role during India's unbeaten run to the Asia Cup trophy, mustered up 127 runs in seven appearances. He then toured Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is after leading India to a 2-0 Test series whitewash at home. With 132 runs at 44.00, Gill concluded India's 2-1 series win. (ANI)

