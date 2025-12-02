New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): With Indian selectors likely to announce the T20 squad for the five-match series against South Africa soon, there are doubts about the availability of India's T20I vice-captain, Shubman Gill.

The T20I series against South Africa begins on December 9 in Cuttack - after the ODI series ends on December 6 - followed by games in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17) and Ahmedabad (December 19).

Gill suffered a neck injury while batting in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, forcing him to retire hurt. He missed the second Test, which India lost, and will not be part of the ongoing three-match ODI series. Gill is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, with his participation in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa uncertain.

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are strong contenders to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, given Shubman Gill's likely absence. Samson recently toured Australia with the T20I squad, although he only played two matches and batted once at No. 3. Jaiswal wasn't part of that squad, but his impressive form makes him a viable option, as per ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the selectors are also likely to consider Riyan Parag for a slot in the 15-member squad. Parag last played for India in a T20I series against Bangladesh in 2024 and is currently leading Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also likely to make a comeback for India against South Africa in the upcoming T20I series. After sustaining an injury in the Asia Cup earlier this year, Pandya made a sensational comeback to competitive cricket, scoring an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls to lead Baroda to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Punjab in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Pandya's impressive knock included seven fours and four sixes, showcasing his explosive batting style. He also contributed with the ball, taking one wicket in his four-over spell, although it was an expensive one, conceding 52 runs. (ANI)

