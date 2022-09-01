Shuttler HS Prannoy enters Japan Open quarterfinals

Osaka, September 1
Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy continued his rampaging run with a superb straight-game win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to breeze into the quarterfinals of the Japan Open Super 750 tournament here on Thursday.
A former world number 8, Prannoy, who had reached the quarterfinals of the world championships last week, saw off eighth seeded Yew 22-20, 21-19 in a 44-minute second round men’s singles match.
This was Prannoy’s third win over the Singaporean in four meetings.
The 30-year-old Indian will next face Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in the last eight stage.
Prannoy has beaten Chen in their last two meetings.
Kidambi Srikanth will take on local favourite Kanta Tsuneyama later in the day.
