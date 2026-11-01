Shuttler PV Sindhu bags Hylo Open with commanding win over Kjærsfeldt

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season, bagging the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game win over world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark here on Sunday.

A former world champion, Sindhu, who won the Japan Open in July and finished runner-up at the French Open last week, showed great control and quality in her stroke-play, while registering a dominating 21-12 21-14 win over eighth seed Line in the 39-minute summit clash of the USD 500,000 event.

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The world No. 8 Indian thus grabbed 9200 ranking points to stay on track for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

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Sindhu, seeded second here, came into the final with an overwhelming 6-1 head-to-head lead against her opponent and the Danish's only win came at the 2025 Sudirman Cup Finals.