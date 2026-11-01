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Home / Sports / Shuttler PV Sindhu bags Hylo Open with commanding win over Kjærsfeldt

Shuttler PV Sindhu bags Hylo Open with commanding win over Kjærsfeldt

Registers a dominating 21-12 21-14 win over eighth seed Line in the 39-minute summit clash

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PTI
Saarbrucken (Germany), Updated At : 07:37 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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PV Sindhu, the world No. 8 Indian, grabbed 9200 ranking points to stay on track for the season-ending World Tour Finals. File
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Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season, bagging the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game win over world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark here on Sunday.

A former world champion, Sindhu, who won the Japan Open in July and finished runner-up at the French Open last week, showed great control and quality in her stroke-play, while registering a dominating 21-12 21-14 win over eighth seed Line in the 39-minute summit clash of the USD 500,000 event.

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The world No. 8 Indian thus grabbed 9200 ranking points to stay on track for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

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Sindhu, seeded second here, came into the final with an overwhelming 6-1 head-to-head lead against her opponent and the Danish's only win came at the 2025 Sudirman Cup Finals.

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