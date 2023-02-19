Shuttlers bring home bronze after 2-3 loss

Dubai, February 18
India's campaign in the Badminton Asian Mixed Team Championship ended with a 2-3 loss to China in the semifinals here today.
Though India lost the keenly contested rubber, they will return home with a first-ever medal — a bronze — from the continental tournament as both the losing semifinalists are awarded medals.
In the singles, HS Prannoy lost the opening semis match to Lei Lan Xi 13-21 15-21 and PV Sindhu fought before losing 9-21 21-16 18-21 to Gao Fang Jie.
However, the men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty overcame Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-19 21-19 and the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 21-18 13-21 21-19 to level the scores at 2-2.
In the mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost 21-17 21-13 to Zhen Bang and Wei Ya in the decider.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre to clear entire GST dues worth Rs 16,982 crore to states
Cuts tax on liquid jaggery, rationalises fee for delayed fil...
Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav
Day later, addresses party cadre