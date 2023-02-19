Shuttlers bring home bronze after 2-3 loss

PTI

Dubai, February 18

India's campaign in the Badminton Asian Mixed Team Championship ended with a 2-3 loss to China in the semifinals here today.

Though India lost the keenly contested rubber, they will return home with a first-ever medal — a bronze — from the continental tournament as both the losing semifinalists are awarded medals.

In the singles, HS Prannoy lost the opening semis match to Lei Lan Xi 13-21 15-21 and PV Sindhu fought before losing 9-21 21-16 18-21 to Gao Fang Jie.

However, the men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty overcame Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-19 21-19 and the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 21-18 13-21 21-19 to level the scores at 2-2.

In the mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost 21-17 21-13 to Zhen Bang and Wei Ya in the decider.