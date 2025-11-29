Shuttlers Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri enter Syed Modi International final

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth and defending women’s doubles winners Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand notched up contrasting wins to progress to the men’s and women’s doubles finals of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Srikanth, who lifted the title in 2016, staved off a spirited challenge from compatriot and 2023 national champion Mithun Manjunath to prevail 21-15 19-21 21-13 in a pulsating last-four clash.

“It was important to get a good start and keep my mistakes low. He always plays well against me, so happy with my performance,” Srikanth said.

A 2021 World Championships silver medallist, Srikanth, who had earlier reached the final of the Malaysia Masters this season, now will face Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan in the summit clash.

Moments before Srikanth’s victory, world No.14 Treesa and Gayatri displayed sharp tactical awareness and excellent control of the conditions to record a commanding 21-11 21-15 win over Malaysia’s world No.33 Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting in the women’s doubles semifinals.

The Indian pair, playing only their second event since Gayatri’s return from a five-month shoulder injury layoff, will face Japan’s eighth seeds Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe in Sunday’s final as they seek to defend their crown.

“It is really good to be back after a long time and we are defending champions, so really happy to be playing finals tomorrow,” Gayatri said.

“The whole match was in our control. We are playing the Japanese pair, it won’t be easy. We have to be patient,” Treesa added.

However, India’s women’s singles campaign came to an end in the semifinals, with both Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma suffering straight-game defeats.

Unnati went down 15-21 10-21 to Turkey’s Neslihan Arin, while Tanvi, who had stunned former world champion Nozomi Okuhara earlier in the event, lost 17-21 16-21 to Japan’s Hina Akechi.

Earlier, the mixed doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Treesa bowed out with a 17-21 19-21 loss to Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah and Bernadine Anindya Wardana.

Srikanth vs Manjunath

Manjunath had beaten former world No.1 Srikanth twice on the international circuit—at the 2022 Singapore Open and the 2024 Thailand Masters—and had also toppled him in the 2023 national final.

However, Srikanth neutralised the history between them with controlled aggression and discipline to reach his second final of the season.

He started strongly, racing to an 8-2 lead in the opener. Though Manjunath kept the pressure on, Srikanth broke away from 14-12 to pocket the first game.

Switching sides shifted momentum as Manjunath fought back to draw level at 7-7 and entered the interval with an 11-9 lead. He then accelerated to 16-9 before Srikanth reeled off seven straight points to claw back at 18-18. Manjunath, however, held his nerve at the end to force a decider.

The third game saw Srikanth regain his fluency, staying ahead throughout and taking a five-point cushion into the interval. On resumption, he stayed in command, moving to 18-11 before closing out the contest comfortably.

Treesa-Gayatri march on

Treesa and Gayatri put up a dominant show in the opening game, pulling ahead from 8-7 to take an 11-7 lead at the interval. Maintaining a tight grip thereafter, they comfortably extended the advantage before sealing the game after their opponents committed two unforced errors.

After the change of ends, the Malaysians fought back strongly, matching the Indians point for point before Treesa and Gayatri edged ahead 11-10 at the break.

The home pair then created vital separation at 17-14 and earned five match points when their rivals sent a shuttle long. A series of high tosses ended with Ting sending another shot long, handing the Indians the match.