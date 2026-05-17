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Home / Sports / Siddhant Banthia, Alexander Donski clinch ATP Challenger doubles title

Siddhant Banthia, Alexander Donski clinch ATP Challenger doubles title

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ANI
Updated At : 12:55 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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Lisbon [Portugal], May 17 (ANI): India's Siddhant Banthia, alongside his Bulgarian partner Alexander Donski, clinched the doubles title at the Oeiras 4 2026 ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Portugal on Saturday.

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The unseeded Indo-Bulgarian duo defeated Portugal's Tiago Pereira and Spain's David Vega Hernandez 6-3, 6-2 in the final, sealing the victory in just one hour and three minutes on the clay court, as per Olympics.com.

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The Indian tennis player and Donski faced a late scare in the opening set. After securing a crucial break in the fourth game, they survived a breakpoint while serving at 5-3 and eventually sealed the set in 32 minutes.

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Carrying that momentum into the second set, the Indo-Bulgarian pair broke serve in the third and seventh games to complete a victory.

The title marked Siddhant Banthia's second ATP Challenger doubles crown of the season and third overall, all alongside Alexander Donski. This was also the fourth doubles title of Donski's career.

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Earlier this year, Banthia and Donski captured the doubles title at the Delhi Open ATP Challenger 75 tournament, overcoming India's Niki Poonacha and Thailand's Pruchya Isaro in the final.

On their path to the title in Portugal, Banthia and Donski advanced past the opening round via a walkover. They then defeated Romania's Alexandru Jecan and Bogdan Pavel 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals, before dominating second seeds Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador and Mariano Kestelboim of Argentina 6-1, 6-3 in the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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