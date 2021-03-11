ISSF Jr World Cup

Sift-Surya win 50m rifle prone mixed silver, India finish on top at Junior World Cup

Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra won two individual gold at the event.

New Delhi, May 19

Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh today settled for a silver in the 50m rifle prone mixed team event as India topped the medals table at the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Samra and Singh lost 15-17 to the Polish pair of Maja Magdalena Gawenda and Wiktoro Sajdak in the final.

Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan bowed out in the qualification round of the skeet mixed team competition, the final event of the day, finishing seventh with a combined effort of 134 out of 150.

The second Indian pair in the competition, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Darshna Rathore, finished 10th with a score of 132.

Late on Wednesday, the Indian women's skeet team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Rathore and Areeba Khan blanked Germany 6-0 to win bronze. It was only the third medal won by India in the shotgun discipline.

India also added a gold and a silver in the 25m rapid fire mixed team competition after Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu won 17-9 against Anish and Tejaswani Sawant in an all-Indian final.

India bagged a rich haul of 33 medals from the event, including 13 gold, 15 silver and five bronze.

