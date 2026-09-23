Silver medal brings us immense joy: Mirabai Chanu’s mother after weightlifter’s Asian Games performance

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 23 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s mother, Saikhom Tombi Leima, expressed happiness after her daughter won the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, saying she remains proud of her achievement while hoping for a gold medal in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Mirabai Chanu’s mother said she was happy and proud of her daughter’s silver medal win, though she had hoped for gold. She said she had advised Mirabai to stay calm, pray, remain focused and give her best, adding that she hopes her daughter continues to work hard for future gold medals.

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"I feel very happy. I had hoped and thought she would win the gold, but her winning the silver medal still brings us immense joy. If she had won the gold, we would have been even happier, but I am still very proud of her. Yesterday evening, we spoke. We couldn't talk this morning. Yesterday evening we had a long conversation. She told me that her bout was scheduled early, so we wouldn't be able to speak in the morning. I told her to remember God, stay calm, play with full determination, and give her all to win the gold. That's what we talked about yesterday. We couldn't talk this morning. I told her to focus, pray, and give her best effort. In the future, too, she will continue to work hard to win gold,” she said.

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Chanu secured her maiden Asian Games medal with a combined lift of 198 kg, ending a long wait for a podium finish at the continental event. The Olympic medallist completed all three of her snatch attempts, lifting 83kg, 85kg and 87kg.

In the clean and jerk, she opened with 107 kg before successfully lifting 111 kg in her second attempt to finish with a total of 198 kg.

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North Korea’s Ri Song Gum won gold with a total lift of 215 kg, while Wijayana claimed bronze.

The silver marked another significant milestone in Chanu’s decorated career. A Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games champion, she became the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleshwari to win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

Mirabai Chanu’s brother said the family had hoped for a gold medal but was happy with her silver medal win at the Asian Games. He thanked sports lovers in India and Manipur, saying the silver medal was also a significant achievement.

"This time in the Asian Games, my sister couldn't get the gold, but she has won silver. So, to all sports lovers, all sports enthusiasts in India and Manipur, I would like to extend my blessings; I want to say thank you very much. We were hoping for the gold medal; we had thought she would get it, but she couldn't win it—no problem. She has won a silver medal; that is also a very good thing,” he said.

Chanu had narrowly missed an Asian Games podium finish at Hangzhou in 2023, when an injury forced her to withdraw from her final clean and jerk attempt, leaving her fourth.

The 32-year-old entered the Aichi-Nagoya Games after winning gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, adding another major medal to her collection.

Born in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, Chanu began formal weightlifting training in 2008. She rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most celebrated athletes, with her journey inspiring a new generation of weightlifters. (ANI)

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