Simon Helmot confident ahead of clash against Mumbai Indians, says SRH will stick to their strategy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 22 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) assistant coach Simon Helmot addressed the media ahead of their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI), highlighting the importance of sticking to their game plan while acknowledging the strength of their opponents.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Helmot said, "Yeah, look, they're a really good team, so we know we have to give them the utmost respect, but they're certainly beatable, as every team is. So as long as we follow our processes as best we possibly can, follow our strategy, then things can work out for us."

Mumbai Indians currently occupy the sixth spot in the points table with four wins and four losses, showing signs of consistency as the season progresses. In contrast, SRH find themselves in ninth place, having won just two of their seven matches so far. Despite the gap, Helmot remains optimistic about his side's chances.

The practice session in Uppal saw both teams go through their drills.

As the tournament heads into a crucial phase, SRH will be desperate to find momentum and secure a much-needed win to revive their playoff hopes. The match promises to be a high-stakes contest, with both sides looking to gain an edge in the fiercely competitive league table.

The last time these teams faced each other, MI won the toss and opted to field first. After that, Abhishek Sharma (40 in 28 balls, with seven fours) and Head (28 in 29 balls, with three fours) put on a 59-run partnership. However, the team could not maintain a fiery run-rate living up to the standard of their fiery brand of cricket, despite some effort from Heinrich Klaasen (37 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes). SRH posted 162/5 in their 20 overs, with Will Jacks (2/14) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/21) being the top bowlers.

During the run-chase, MI's top order contributed enough to help their cause, with Rohit Sharma (26 in 16 balls, with three sixes) and Ryan Rickelton (31 in 23 balls, with five fours) producing quickfire knocks that took MI to 69/2 by the time they were dismissed. A 52-run stand between Will Jacks (36 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took MI to the brink of an easy win, however, SRH bowlers decided to put up a fight. Tilak Varma (21* in 17 balls, with a four) and Mitchell Santner (0*) took MI to a four-wicket win with 11 balls left.

Skipper Pat Cummins (3/26) and Eshan Malinga (2/36) put up fighting spells for SRH, but it was not enough.MI rose to the seventh spot with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. SRH are in ninth spot with two wins and five losses, giving them just four points. (ANI)

