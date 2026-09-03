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Home / Sports / Sinalo Jafta ruled out of Zimbabwe T20I series with hamstring strain, Jae-Leigh Filander gets maiden call-up

Sinalo Jafta ruled out of Zimbabwe T20I series with hamstring strain, Jae-Leigh Filander gets maiden call-up

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ANI
Updated At : 07:12 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta will miss South Africa’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe due to a hamstring strain.

The five-match T20I series between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played entirely in Bulawayo, with the first match scheduled for September 11. The second, third, fourth and fifth T20Is will follow on September 13, 15, 17 and 19, respectively.

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Uncapped wicketkeeper Jae-Leigh Filander has been called up as her replacement, while Karabo Meso is expected to take over from Jafta as the first-choice wicketkeeper.

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Filander is one of four uncapped players in the squad. She joins Caitlin Wyngaard, who impressed during the recent tour of Bangladesh with the SA Emerging Women, former South Africa U19 Women star Nthabiseng Nini, and off-spinner Luyanda Nzuza, who also delivered standout performances for the Emerging side.

"Proteas Women wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against Zimbabwe after sustaining a hamstring strain during pre-tour testing," Proteas Women wrote in an X post.

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"SA U19 Women and Western Province starlet Jae-Leigh Filander has received her maiden senior international call-up as a replacement and will join the Proteas Women squad in Tshwane ahead of the team’s departure for Bulawayo on Monday, 07 September," the post further added.

Updated Squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Jae-Leigh Filander, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Kayla Reyneke, Nthabiseng Nini, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Caitlin Wyngaard. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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