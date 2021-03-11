Sindhu hands final spot to Yufei in Thailand Open

PTI

Bangkok, May 21

A profligate PV Sindhu faltered in the semifinals of the Thailand Open, going down in straight games to Olympics champion and world No. 4 Chen Yu Fei of China here today.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympics medallist, lost 17-21 16-21 to the third-seeded Chen in 43 minutes to end an impressive run in the Super 500 tournament. Sindhu, seeded sixth, enjoyed a 6-4 head-to-head record against Chen coming into the match but committed too many unforced errors against the Chinese, who played an aggressive brand of badminton. Sindhu had also lost to Chen in their last meeting at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.