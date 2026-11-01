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Home / Sports / Sindhu, Lakshya reach Hylo Open finals after impressive semi-final wins

Sindhu, Lakshya reach Hylo Open finals after impressive semi-final wins

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Saarbrucken [Germany], November 1 (ANI): Continuing her rich vein of form, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into her second consecutive BWF World Tour final at the Hylo Open Super 500. In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen also advanced to the final after defeating Toma Junior Popov, according to a press release.

Fresh from her runner-up finish at the French Open last week, Sindhu defeated compatriot Anmol Kharb 21-13, 21-16 in the semi-finals on Saturday. The 38-minute contest was the first international meeting between the two Indians, with Sindhu maintaining her unbeaten run at the tournament without dropping a game.

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Sindhu will face Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in the final.

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Joining her in the title round, Lakshya Sen booked his place in the men's singles final with a composed 21-17, 21-13 win over France's sixth seed Toma Junior Popov in 41 minutes. The victory gave Sen a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record.

This marks Lakshya’s second final appearance of the season, following his runner-up finish at the All England Open earlier this year. He will now face either Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie or top seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

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The last time both Sindhu and Lakshya reached the finals of the same tournament was at the Syed Modi India International in 2024.

Notably, Sindhu holds a 6-1 advantage over Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt in their head-to-head record. Kjaersfeldt’s only victory against Sindhu came at last year’s Sudirman Cup, while Sindhu defeated the Dane at the Indonesia Masters earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen has a 3-4 head-to-head record against Christie and trails Antonsen 3-5 in their previous meetings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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