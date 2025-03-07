Singamayum becomes ISL’s youngest scorer

Seventeen-year-old Shami Singamayum scripted history as the youngest-ever goal-scorer in the Indian Super League, capping off Punjab FC’s commanding 3-1 victory over Hyderabad FC.

Punjab FC found the breakthrough in the 41st minute through an own goal from Alex Saji. Majcen doubled Punjab FC’s lead in the 56th minute. Hyderabad FC pushed forward in response, leaving spaces at the back, which Punjab FC exploited in the 86th minute.

Petros Giakoumakis led a counterattack, setting up Singamayum, who fired home from outside the box with his left foot, sealing the win in historic fashion.

At 17 years and 322 days, Singamayum became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in ISL history.