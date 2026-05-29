Singapore Open: PV Sindhu knocked out after quarterfinal loss to An Se Young

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Veteran shuttler PV Sindhu's campaign at the Singapore Open Super 750 came to an end in the quarterfinals after a hard-fought defeat against world No. 1 An Se Young, as per ESPN.

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Although the scoreline read 17-21, 14-21 in 48 minutes, the match was far more competitive than it appears, showcasing both Sindhu's attacking brilliance and the growing gap at the top level of women's badminton.

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Sindhu began aggressively, using her powerful overhead shots and sharp smashes to trouble An Se Young early on. She also won two extended rallies of 22 and 31 shots with precise winners, briefly unsettling the top seed, who is known for her exceptional defence and speed. At one stage, Sindhu drew level at 7-7 and later reduced the deficit to 14-13, pushing the Korean hard in the opening game.

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However, unforced errors at the net and in the front court repeatedly halted her momentum. Despite fighting back valiantly and even winning a marathon 40-shot rally at 19-17, Sindhu eventually lost the opening game after sending a shot long, allowing An to close it out.

The second game began on a difficult note for the Indian shuttler, as An surged to a 6-0 lead. Sindhu recovered to some extent and reduced the gap to 7-9, but the Korean maintained control through the interval. A brief moment of tension also arose after a disputed net call, though it did not alter the overall momentum.

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Gradually, Sindhu's resistance faded as errors crept in, while An maintained composure to seal the match comfortably in straight games. Despite the defeat, the 48-minute contest reflected the intensity of the battle between the two players.

The loss marked An Se Young's ninth victory over Sindhu in their head-to-head record. While Sindhu showed she can still challenge the very best, the result underlined the consistency gap at the elite level.

Earlier in the tournament, however, Sindhu had impressed with a win over fifth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani, offering encouragement ahead of a crucial season featuring major events like the World Championships and Asian Games. (ANI)

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