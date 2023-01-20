Single-minded Gill traces route to 208

PTI

Hyderabad, January 19

Shubman Gill feels his intent to look for the boundaries despite wickets falling at the other end contributed immensely to his sensational double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand.

While the wickets were falling regularly, opener Gill batted till the 50th over to script a knock for the ages.

Thanks to Michael Bracewell’s gutsy 140 off 78 balls, New Zealand came dangerously close to reaching the target of 350, but the barrage of sixes that Gill hit in the death overs probably made the difference.

Gill was not getting a stable ally at the other end but he kept looking for the odd boundary in the middle overs before going ballistic in the death overs. He hammered six sixes off the last 10 balls he faced.

“This knock means a lot to me. I could not convert in the first ODI and third game (against Sri Lanka, when he made 46 and 21)… I was looking to get a big score but it didn’t happen. Once I was set, the focus was to score as may runs as possible,” he said.

“With the extra fielder inside the circle (in overs 11-40), we see the other teams pushing in the middle overs. Even when wickets were falling, I wanted to show intent to the bowlers because it’s very easy to bowl dot balls if the batter is not showing intent,” said the young Punjab batter. “So, that was my intent when the wickets were falling, that ‘I will hit you if you are going to bowl bad balls!’”